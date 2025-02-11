Open Menu

Co-curricular Activities Vital For Refurbishing Students’ Skills: Dr Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar

The co-curricular activities in academic institutes play a vital role in refurbishing the God-given skills of the students in addition to ensuring physical and mental health which is prerequisite for their brighter future, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The co-curricular activities in academic institutes play a vital role in refurbishing the God-given skills of the students in addition to ensuring physical and mental health which is prerequisite for their brighter future, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He said that engaging in sports, drama, debates and other similar activities helps students to develop new skills, relieve stress and stay motivated and focused.

He was addressing the gathering at a funfair organized by Laboratory High School (Boys Campus), University of Agriculture (UAF) to provide entertainment and excitement facilities to the students, their teachers and parents.

Dr Sarwar said that it is crucial to promote extracurricular activities along with the best educational opportunities to polish children’s innate qualities for dynamic growth.

He said that the university is making tangible efforts to support the school and enhance educational opportunities for its students to make them worthy for the society. He said that all possible measures are being taken to provide a well-rounded learning experience that includes both academic and extracurricular activities.

Various food stalls, games and fun making activities were arranged to create a festive atmosphere. The students enthusiastically participated in different games.

UAF Principal Officer Schools Dr. Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr. Waqas Wakil, Headmaster Muhammad Jamil, Dr. Nadeem Akbar, Saifullah Saif, Maqbool Rehmani, Dr. Muhammad Intizar-ul-Hassan, Muzaffar Hussain Salik and others were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

4 minutes ago
 UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

4 minutes ago
 Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Ba ..

Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Kh ..

Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on hi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..

19 minutes ago
 National polio immunization drive concludes

National polio immunization drive concludes

3 minutes ago
High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

3 minutes ago
 One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15

One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15

3 minutes ago
 District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 dr ..

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court

4 minutes ago
 Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing st ..

Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar

3 minutes ago
 Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polis ..

Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM

34 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Af ..

Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan