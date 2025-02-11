Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar

The co-curricular activities in academic institutes play a vital role in refurbishing the God-given skills of the students in addition to ensuring physical and mental health which is prerequisite for their brighter future, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan

He said that engaging in sports, drama, debates and other similar activities helps students to develop new skills, relieve stress and stay motivated and focused.

He was addressing the gathering at a funfair organized by Laboratory High School (Boys Campus), University of Agriculture (UAF) to provide entertainment and excitement facilities to the students, their teachers and parents.

Dr Sarwar said that it is crucial to promote extracurricular activities along with the best educational opportunities to polish children’s innate qualities for dynamic growth.

He said that the university is making tangible efforts to support the school and enhance educational opportunities for its students to make them worthy for the society. He said that all possible measures are being taken to provide a well-rounded learning experience that includes both academic and extracurricular activities.

Various food stalls, games and fun making activities were arranged to create a festive atmosphere. The students enthusiastically participated in different games.

UAF Principal Officer Schools Dr. Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr. Waqas Wakil, Headmaster Muhammad Jamil, Dr. Nadeem Akbar, Saifullah Saif, Maqbool Rehmani, Dr. Muhammad Intizar-ul-Hassan, Muzaffar Hussain Salik and others were also present on the occasion.