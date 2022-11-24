UrduPoint.com

Co Curricular Activity Help Improve Students' Mental Health: Shah

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Project Director of KP Local Government Department, Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Thursday participated as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of speech competition organized by Beacon House School Jamrud Campus Peshawar where urdu literature week was being celebrated in connection with co-curricular activities.

In this regard, a purposeful elocution competition was held among the students of Grade One and Two on the topics of "Learn to make a row from ants" and "My father is not less than my mother". Young students took part in the competition with great enthusiasm.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah while addressing the parents and students on this occasion urged them to pay equal attention to curricular and co-curricular activities of the school children while the parents should also fully guide and encourage their wards in this regard.

He said that the positive impacts of such events help in improving the mental and creative abilities of children.

Zafar Ali Shah appreciated the role of Beacon House School System in improving the quality of education and said"Organizing such creative activities is proof of the institution's great sense of responsibility." He said"Provincial government has established an atmosphere of competition in private and public educational institutions and these are the very learning centers for knowledge and character building of students whereas going forward they become the best doctors, engineers, politicians, traders, army officers, scientists and teachers, he added.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah called upon all educational institutions to teach the students practical work alongwith academic theories. He said that ants walking in rows give us a clear lesson of discipline and order in life from nature's side. He said that in order to make the Peshawar BRT project successful, an awareness campaign was conducted first so that Peshawarites could avail full advantage of this modern facility and this project become s success story.

He further said that parents and children should be interested in all such activities as he said, Its fruitful effects remain in the minds of children for a long time.

Later on, the chief guest distributed trophies, shields and awarded certificates to the young students of speech competition. He also gave away appreciation certificates to the teaching and administrative staff of the school.

On the occasion, the school children also presented a tableau on a poem of Allama Iqbal, which was highly appreciated by the chief guest and parents.

