Co-curricular events held at SPS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Various events were held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur including an inter-house bilingual declamation contest (Junior section) and the annual inter-house English debate among boys and girls of Senior School.

The chief guest was Principal Mr. David Dowdles. According to the details, Syed Hussain Abbas Shah of Abbas House was declared the best speaker and received the "Sheikh Manzoor Elahi Challenge Cup for the Best Speaker" whereas Huzaifa Umar of Iqbal House won second position. Batool Zahra Leghari of Farrell House got third position. Wasay Akram of Anwer Sikandar House won the consolation prize. Abbas House won first position in House category and was awarded the "Ramzan Shah Gardezi Challenge Cup". Farrell House got second position while Anwer Sikandar House got third position. The chief judge of the debate was Prof.

Shaukatullah, while other judges were Prof. Farheen Tayyab and Prof. Hamid Rafiq.

An inter-house bilingual declamation contest (Junior section) was organized among the boys and girls of Junior School. According to the judges, the Rabia House team won the champion trophy while Khalid House team got second position. Individually, in English, Ayesha Khalid of Rabia House won first position; Raheen Saleemi of Maryam House got second position while M. Hassan Imran of Khalid House got third position.

In Urdu, M. Ahmad Kamran of Khalid House won 1st position, Faiqa Umar of Rabia House got 2nd position and Fatima-Tuz-Zahra of Maryam House stood third. Professor Beenish Fatima, Professor Khush Bakht and Professor Areeb Ahmad performed the duties as English judges, while urdu judges were Prof. Syed Ali Raza, Prof. Muhammad Nouman Farooqi and Prof. Afeefa Hashmi.