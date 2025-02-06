Co-curricular events held at SPS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Various events were held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur, including a Bazm-e-Adab, Qirat Competition, and the Annual Inter-House English Elocution Contest for senior school students.

The chief guest for all the events was the Principal of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur David Dowdles. In the Annual Qirat Competition, Muhammad Hanzala secured the first position, Aban Mahmood came second, and Khadija Amin Sheikh achieved third place.

In the Annual Inter-House English Elocution Contest, Muhammad Abdullah Virk from Jinnah House and Zirwa Fatima from Fatima House won first place, while Samawiya Khalid from Khadija House took second place, and Jumaina Fawad from Amina House was awarded third place.

The consolation prize in this competition was given to Afeef Qadir Cheema from Mahmood House.

In the overall ranking, Fatima House was declared the winner of the first prize, while Jinnah House secured second place and Khadija House came in third. Bazm-e-Adab was also held in which the students from the Prep, Senior, and Girls sections presented their creative writings.