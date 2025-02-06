Open Menu

Co-curricular Events Held At SPS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Co-curricular events held at SPS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Various events were held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur, including a Bazm-e-Adab, Qirat Competition, and the Annual Inter-House English Elocution Contest for senior school students.

The chief guest for all the events was the Principal of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur David Dowdles. In the Annual Qirat Competition, Muhammad Hanzala secured the first position, Aban Mahmood came second, and Khadija Amin Sheikh achieved third place.

In the Annual Inter-House English Elocution Contest, Muhammad Abdullah Virk from Jinnah House and Zirwa Fatima from Fatima House won first place, while Samawiya Khalid from Khadija House took second place, and Jumaina Fawad from Amina House was awarded third place.

The consolation prize in this competition was given to Afeef Qadir Cheema from Mahmood House.

In the overall ranking, Fatima House was declared the winner of the first prize, while Jinnah House secured second place and Khadija House came in third. Bazm-e-Adab was also held in which the students from the Prep, Senior, and Girls sections presented their creative writings.

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

13 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

4 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan