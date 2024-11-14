Open Menu

Co-curriculum Forum Organises Seminar On Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Co-curriculum forum organises seminar on Iqbal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A seminar regarding Iqbaliyaat was organised by the Co-curriculum Forum Sargodha at Covet Ambala Muslim Graduate College here on Thursday to highlight lessons from Allama Iqbal's poetry and philosophy for betterment of society.

Principal Shahid islam Danish participated in the ceremony as the chief guest. While addressing the ceremony, he said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal created awareness among Muslims of the Subcontinent to prepare them mentally to get freedom from slavery.

The principal said that Iqbal got fame not only among Muslims but also non-Muslims due to his concept of 'Khudi' [selfhood]. He said that Iqbal gave the concept of 'Shaheen' to young ones and created a new spirit among them to do something worthwhile in their lives.

Speakers at the ceremony also threw light on the vision of Iqbal. Prof. Muhammad Yousaf, Prof. Rajindar Parkash, Prof. Nazia Sarwar and Prof. Saba Sultan were also present.

