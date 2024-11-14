Co-curriculum Forum Organises Seminar On Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A seminar regarding Iqbaliyaat was organised by the Co-curriculum Forum Sargodha at Covet Ambala Muslim Graduate College here on Thursday to highlight lessons from Allama Iqbal's poetry and philosophy for betterment of society.
Principal Shahid islam Danish participated in the ceremony as the chief guest. While addressing the ceremony, he said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal created awareness among Muslims of the Subcontinent to prepare them mentally to get freedom from slavery.
The principal said that Iqbal got fame not only among Muslims but also non-Muslims due to his concept of 'Khudi' [selfhood]. He said that Iqbal gave the concept of 'Shaheen' to young ones and created a new spirit among them to do something worthwhile in their lives.
Speakers at the ceremony also threw light on the vision of Iqbal. Prof. Muhammad Yousaf, Prof. Rajindar Parkash, Prof. Nazia Sarwar and Prof. Saba Sultan were also present.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWU organises 3rd International Conference of Sciences10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 5 drug dealers with 8 kg drugs20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 suspects during combing operation21 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Regional Secretariat holds open court in Okara30 minutes ago
-
Over 3000 Sikh yatrees to visit Hassan Abdal30 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides shelter kits to 250 families in Kabul to support Afghan returnees, flood victims30 minutes ago
-
Sakhi Jam Datar's 753rd Annual Urs concludes31 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two40 minutes ago
-
1 killed in road accident in Joharabad40 minutes ago
-
80% Hari Card registration completed in Sanghar, expected to reach 100% in two days: DC40 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident40 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Indonesian Embassy visits GCWUS40 minutes ago