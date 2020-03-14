UrduPoint.com
Co-founder Of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:06 PM

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

Dr. Mubashir Hassan was 98-year old who was a towering figure of left-wing politics in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Veteran politician and co-founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Dr. Mubashir Hassan passed away here on Saturday.

He was 98 years old.

Dr. Mubashir Hassan, who was a towering figure of left-wing politician, was the closest confidant and adviser of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He founded PPP along with J.A. Rahim at his home in Lahore. He served as a General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party and Finance Minister.

Born in Panipat, Punjab, Dr. Mubashir Hassan attended Punjab University in 1947 before creation of Pakistan from where he got the graduation degree in Civil Engineering. Later, he travelled to the United States where he gained M.Sc in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University and finally got doctorate degree in the same subject. He was a civil engineer, scholar and distinguished politician.

“When we came into power after 1971, there was total Rs 450 million development fund available with Pakistan,” Dr.

Mubashir Hassan said in an interview to Farrukh Sohail Goindi. “Pakistan was bankrupt and failed to pay the loans but we overcame the sitaution,” he added.

After returning to West-Pakistan, Hassan joined the University of Engineering and Technology at Lahore teaching courses on civil engineering which remained his lifelong passion. His political philosophy began to take place in 1967, after witnessing the 1965 war with India. In 1967, Hassan published the political manifesto, "A Declaration of Unity of People", advocating for Techno- Democratic socialism in East-Pakistan, during which he was lecturing in the topic of Engineering physics at the Dhaka University.

Political leaders, socialist circles and close friends and fans expressed sorrow and grief over demise of Dr. Mubashir Hassan.

