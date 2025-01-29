Coach crashes into car in Jamshoro, 2 Killed, four Injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Two people were killed and four others injured in a road accident near the Indus Highway in Manjhand, Jamshoro, when a coach collided with a car early on Wednesday.

According to Jamshoro police, a devastating road accident occurred near the Indus Highway in Manjhand Jamshoro where a coach collided with a car, resulting in the deaths of at least two people, the private news channel reported.

Police added that the identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and are currently shifting the injured to Jamshoro Hospital.

The hospital authorities have declared an emergency and a team of doctors is providing necessary medical care to the injured.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are working to assist the families of the victims.

The authorities are also trying to determine the cause of the accident, which is believed to have occurred due to reckless driving or speeding. Further investigation is underway.