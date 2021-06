Coach of Karachi bound Khyber Mail derails near Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A passenger train was derailed here in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A passenger train was derailed here in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

According to report, Khyber Mail express coming from Peshawer and bound for Karachi was derailed at Giddu area of Hyderabad causing suspension of railway traffic on down track.

The technical staff of Pakistan Railway along with required machinery also reached the site for repairing of damaged track.