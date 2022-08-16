Coach-oil tanker collision: 20 People died, six injured

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2022) At least 20 people were killed and six others injured when a passenger coach hit an oil tanker from backside on Multan-Sukkir motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala interchange.

The fire erupted soon after collision on Multan-Sukkur motorway.

The coach was on its way to Karachi from Lahore.

According to Rescue 1122 Multan, the dead bodies and injured have been shifted to Nishter Hospital Multan.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident on M-5 near Jalal Pur Pirwala Interchange. In their separate statements today, they prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families.

The President directed to provide every possible medical treatment to those injured in the accident. He said effective steps need to be taken to avert such accidents.