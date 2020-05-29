Coach plunges into canal: three missing

A coach fell into a canal on airport road here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :A coach fell into a canal on airport road here on Friday.

According to police, a coach was on its way at Bahawalpur-Yazman road when it plunged into a canal on airport road after the driver lost his control over the steering wheel due to over-speeding.

"Around 50 passengers including men, women and children were on board in the vehicle when it fell into canal water," they said.

The local people and rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued 47 commuters.

However, three passengers were missing," police said.

The volunteers of Rescue-1122 were called in who have launched the search operation for missing passengers.