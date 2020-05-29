UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coach Plunges Into Canal: Three Missing

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 03:32 PM

Coach plunges into canal: three missing

A coach fell into a canal on airport road here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :A coach fell into a canal on airport road here on Friday.

According to police, a coach was on its way at Bahawalpur-Yazman road when it plunged into a canal on airport road after the driver lost his control over the steering wheel due to over-speeding.

"Around 50 passengers including men, women and children were on board in the vehicle when it fell into canal water," they said.

The local people and rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued 47 commuters.

However, three passengers were missing," police said.

The volunteers of Rescue-1122 were called in who have launched the search operation for missing passengers.

Related Topics

Police Water Driver Road Vehicle Women Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Berlin Confirms Hacker Attack-Related Sanctions on ..

8 minutes ago

14 Afghan security force members killed in attack ..

12 minutes ago

Murray to return to action in June

11 minutes ago

UN Confirms 1 Year Postponement of Glasgow's Clima ..

11 minutes ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

11 minutes ago

District Admin imposes Rs 199,500 fines on 168 sho ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.