Coach Plunges Into Ravine Leaving 2 Dead
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:53 PM
As many as 2 persons have died and twelve others injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep ravine on Swat Expressway near Palai
MALAKAND (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) As many as 2 persons have died and twelve others injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep ravine on Swat Expressway near Palai.The incident took place due to over-speeding.According to Malakand district administration, the coach was on its way to Rawalpindi from Timergara.The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Batkhela.