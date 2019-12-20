UrduPoint.com
Coach Plunges Into Ravine Leaving 2 Dead

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:53 PM

As many as 2 persons have died and twelve others injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep ravine on Swat Expressway near Palai

MALAKAND (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) As many as 2 persons have died and twelve others injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep ravine on Swat Expressway near Palai.The incident took place due to over-speeding.According to Malakand district administration, the coach was on its way to Rawalpindi from Timergara.The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Batkhela.

Pakistan

