Coaching Course Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A five-day coaching course, arranged by the Pakistan Sports Board, in collaboration with the Young Athletics Club and Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, concluded here on Sunday.
Director General Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad Dr Allah Buksh was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.
Over 70 male, female coaches, referees, sports teachers of educational institutes and players participated in the course and were later awarded certificates.
Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports board Muhammad Shahid islam and officials of various departments were also present.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Storytelling session on Lahore history5 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspension schedule for Feb 195 minutes ago
-
Man held over fake dacoity call15 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, two held15 minutes ago
-
Two-day tent-pegging event concludes25 minutes ago
-
New spell of heavy rain, snowfall hits upper parts of Hazara division25 minutes ago
-
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday25 minutes ago
-
Political stability vital for economic stability: Kh Asif35 minutes ago
-
Malik Ahmad asks govt to check elements spreading hatred35 minutes ago
-
Kabaddi tournament from Feb 2535 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised for timely plantation of rose plants35 minutes ago
-
Mushahid in Moscow hopes Pakistan can join BRICS with Russian support45 minutes ago