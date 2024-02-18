Coaching course concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A five-day coaching course, arranged by the Pakistan Sports Board, in collaboration with the Young Athletics Club and Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, concluded here on Sunday.

Director General Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad Dr Allah Buksh was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Over 70 male, female coaches, referees, sports teachers of educational institutes and players participated in the course and were later awarded certificates.

Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports board Muhammad Shahid islam and officials of various departments were also present.