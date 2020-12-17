Coal kilns causing pollution in Dera Din Pannah

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The residents of Dera Din Pannah, a suburban town of Muzaffargarh, have urged district administration to take notice of the environmental pollution caused by numerous furnaces operating in their area.

Locals told APP on Thursday that these kilns (furnaces) worked by converting wood into coal. They said the smoke caused breathing problems and related issues to people,especially the elderly persons.

They sought urgent attention of district administration to address the situation and initiate remedial measures.