Coal Loaded Truck Catches Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:22 PM

Coal loaded truck catches fire

Fire erupted into a truck loaded with coal near Muradabad Alipur Jhung Road on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Fire erupted into a truck loaded with coal near Muradabad Alipur Jhung Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a truck loaded with coal was going to Gujranwala from Balochistan and suddenly fire erupted into its tyres near Muradabad Jhung Road.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulances and fire vehicles responded quickly and controlled on fire and saved the coal from burning. No human loss was reported in the incident.

APP /shn-sak

