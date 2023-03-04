Coal Mine Blast Kills Six Miners in Southwestern Pakistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) At least six people have died as a result of an explosion in a coal mine in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, the Dawn news tv channel reports citing local officials.

Miners were working at a depth of over 450 meters (1,476 feet), when a powerful explosion occurred, caused by the accumulation of methane.

Dawn TV said that miners were blocked in the mine, since part of it collapsed.

When rescue workers got to the site of the explosion, six miners had already passed away, local health authorities said.