UrduPoint.com

Coal Mine Blast Kills Six Miners In Southwestern Pakistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Coal Mine Blast Kills Six Miners in Southwestern Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) At least six people have died as a result of an explosion in a coal mine in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, the Dawn news tv channel reports citing local officials.

Miners were working at a depth of over 450 meters (1,476 feet), when a powerful explosion occurred, caused by the accumulation of methane.

Dawn TV said that miners were blocked in the mine, since part of it collapsed.

When rescue workers got to the site of the explosion, six miners had already passed away, local health authorities said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Died SITE TV

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

8 hours ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

10 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

10 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.