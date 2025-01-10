Open Menu

Coal Mine Collapse In Quetta; 12 Miners Feared Trapped

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Coal mine collapse in Quetta; 12 miners feared trapped

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A devastating gas explosion rocked a coal mine in the Spin Karez area of Quetta' s Sanjdi district, causing a catastrophic collapse that has left 12 miners trapped underground.

The Chief Mines Inspector talking to a private news channel said the explosion occurred late last night due to the accumulation of gas within the mine, adding, the resulting collapse has severely hindered rescue efforts, particularly under the challenging conditions of darkness.

Emergency responders have launched a daring rescue operation to reach the trapped miners.

Rescue teams are painstakingly working to create a pathway through the rubble to access the affected area.

Authorities have reported significant progress in clearing the debris and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Related Topics

Quetta Progress Gas

Recent Stories

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

27 minutes ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

42 minutes ago
 Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

44 minutes ago
 TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

57 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Cha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..

57 minutes ago
 ‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

1 hour ago
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

2 hours ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

2 hours ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan