Coal mine collapse in Quetta; 12 miners feared trapped

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A devastating gas explosion rocked a coal mine in the Spin Karez area of Quetta' s Sanjdi district, causing a catastrophic collapse that has left 12 miners trapped underground.

The Chief Mines Inspector talking to a private news channel said the explosion occurred late last night due to the accumulation of gas within the mine, adding, the resulting collapse has severely hindered rescue efforts, particularly under the challenging conditions of darkness.

Emergency responders have launched a daring rescue operation to reach the trapped miners.

Rescue teams are painstakingly working to create a pathway through the rubble to access the affected area.

Authorities have reported significant progress in clearing the debris and the rescue operation is ongoing.