Coal Mine Power Project Donates Rs 2.5 Mln For Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project has donated Rs 2.5 million through Saylani Welfare Trust for flood relief efforts in Sindh.

The project has also initiated assistance for flood affectees Thar Block-1 initiate assistance for flood hit areas.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project initiated the assistance to provide solace to the victims affected by the devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country.

Recently, Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd. , and Sino Sindh Resources (Pvt.) Ltd. , Chairman Meng Donghai, SSRL CEO Li Jigen provided tents, food items, water and selected medical supplies etc. to support flood effected people through Mithi Government.

During their recent visit to the Project, both the Mayor of Mithi, Sindh and the President of Saylani Welfare Trust expressed their gratitude for the Project's positive social responsibility and generous assistance in helping the needy residents in the region, and their recognition and appreciation for the timely assistance when emergencies occurred.

In addition, while fighting against the floods, the company excavated 2,300 meters of flood drains for the resident villages and built three reinforced dams to avoid the local villagers from being devastated by heavy rain, helping the affected people to quickly resume production and life and rebuild their homes, the Project's press release added.

Since June this year, the death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan has crossed 1,400, and 33 million people were affected, particularly in Sindh province was the worst hit area where Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project was located.

