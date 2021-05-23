Coal mine workers to be facilitated with healthcare facilities: Minister

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) ::In collaboration with the Health Department and Dopasi, the process of diagnosis, registration and determination of the total number of TB workers in coal mine workers in Shangla district has started, Provincial Minister for Labor and culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said here Sunday.

The event was formally inaugurated at the residence of Dr. Sharifullah Saqib. In the event Insaf Dr. Forum's Senior Vice President of PTI Malakand Division Haji Sadid-ur-Rehman, President of Shangla District Waqar Ahmad Khan, District General Secretary Haji Abdul Moli Khan, District Secretary Information islam Zada, Hayat Khan Besham, Syed Alam, Asif Ali Khan, Zafar Ali Khan, Pir Aman, Shakeel Khan, Dr Tawab Yousafzai and Malik Obaidullah alias Shah Ji Khan also accompanied the Provincial Minister. On behalf of Shangla Health Department, Deputy DHO Dr. Ghafoor Khan, Dr. Fazal Khaliq and representatives of Dopasi attended the event.

Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said that 70% of Shangla youth work in coal mines. He said that the majority of them are either disabled or suffering from TB which a very painful for him. He said that the PTI government is trying to save the youth from becoming disabled and suffering from TB.

He said that the exact number of coal miners would also be determined during the TB diagnosis process. Many people have died or become disabled for life while working in coal mines. Shaukat Yousafzai said that the safety of coal miners should be ensured.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has already directed to make the coal mines safe and bring reforms in it. Work on this has already started, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai said. He said that we have to promote tourism to stop our people from working in coal mines.

"We can alleviate our woes by focusing on tourism. He thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and said that he was cooperating fully in this regard, which would alleviate the backwardness of Shangla.

After the ceremony, delegations from various Village Councils of Union Council Malik Khel met Shaukat Yousafzai and briefed him on their problems.

The Provincial Minister assured that a request would be made to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to include Shalkho Sar and Karal Sar in tourism. On this occasion, many families in the area announced their joining of PTI and expressed confidence in the leadership of Shaukat Yousafzai.