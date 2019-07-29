UrduPoint.com
Coal Miner Dies In Duki's Coalmine

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

A coal miner died when an avalanche of mud collapsed at him in a coalmine in Duki area of Loralai district, Levies sources said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A coal miner died when an avalanche of mud collapsed at him in a coalmine in Duki area of Loralai district, Levies sources said on Monday.

According to details, the victim identified as Asmatullah was working inside the coalmine as a mud avalanche fell down on him which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

