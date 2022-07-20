Coal miner dies in Sharag area of Harnai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A coal miner died when a mud avalanche collapsed inside the coalmine in Sharag area of Harnai district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was identified as Hasan Zada resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who was working inside the coalmine.

The body of the deceased was recovered and handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.