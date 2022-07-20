UrduPoint.com

Coal Miner Dies In Sharag Area Of Harnai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Coal miner dies in Sharag area of Harnai

A coal miner died when a mud avalanche collapsed inside the coalmine in Sharag area of Harnai district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A coal miner died when a mud avalanche collapsed inside the coalmine in Sharag area of Harnai district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was identified as Hasan Zada resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who was working inside the coalmine.

The body of the deceased was recovered and handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

