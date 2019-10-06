UrduPoint.com
Coal Miner Electrocuted

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Coal miner electrocuted

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A coal miner died due to electrocution in a coalmine at Duki area of Loralai district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Nematullah Khan was working inside the coalmine when he touched an open wire of electricity and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.

