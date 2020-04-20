Coal-miner electrocuted in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A coal-miner was electrocuted in a local coalmine in Duki district of Balochistan on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred when the victim was performing duty in a coalmine, a private news channel reported.

The dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, later the body was handed over to the relatives, they said.