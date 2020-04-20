UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coal-miner Electrocuted In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Coal-miner electrocuted in Balochistan

A coal-miner was electrocuted in a local coalmine in Duki district of Balochistan on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A coal-miner was electrocuted in a local coalmine in Duki district of Balochistan on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred when the victim was performing duty in a coalmine, a private news channel reported.

The dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, later the body was handed over to the relatives, they said.

Related Topics

Dead Balochistan

Recent Stories

6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Japan coast

14 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 62 COVID-19 recoveries

15 minutes ago

7% Pakistanis report either knowing someone who at ..

18 minutes ago

G20 health ministers coordinate efforts to combat ..

30 minutes ago

UK Diaspora launches 'Justice for Kashmir' Campaig ..

33 minutes ago

OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.