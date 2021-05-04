Coal-miner electrocuted in Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A coal-miner died due to electrocution in a coalmine in Duki area of Loralai district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim Hikmatullah was working inside the coalmine when he suffered electric shocks which caused his death on the spot.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.