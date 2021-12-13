UrduPoint.com

Coal-mining-energy, Construction Of Roads, Bridges Success Of Sindh Govt: CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Coal-mining-energy, construction of roads, bridges success of Sindh govt: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that achievements of Sindh government, include power generation from Thar coal, restoration of law and order in post-2008 scenario and establishment of powers plant, construction of roads and bridges on river Indus on PPP mode

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that achievements of Sindh government, include power generation from Thar coal, restoration of law and order in post-2008 scenario and establishment of powers plant, construction of roads and bridges on river Indus on PPP mode.

This he said while talking to Assistant Superintendents of Police Inspectors (ASP) of Specialized Training Programme at National Police Academy here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Parvez, faculty members of the police academy and others.

Talking about law and order the chief minister said that when PPP came into power in 2008 in Sindh neither the highways were secure, nor the city of Karachi was peaceful. "Peoples used to travel in convoys on the highways and Karachi had no-go areas where even law enforcement agencies were reluctant to enter," he said and added the PPP government not only secured highways but removed no-go areas in the city.

Talking about the achievement of the Public Private partnership concept, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government constructed Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road on PPP mode and then bridge on River Indus to connect Thatta from Jhirk-with Tando Mohammad Khan at Mulakatiar.

He added that then the provincial government went on taking up projects on PPP mode and the worth mentioning were Karachi-Thatta road, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on River Indus, Malir Expressway (under construction) and various others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah claimed that his government has done a comparatively good work in establishment of health institutions. "Today some of our hospitals are well-known in terms of health care all over the country," he said and added he had to work for the improvement of education in a similar pattern.

The chief minister responded to the questions of the under training ASPs and urged them to serve the country with devotion, dedication and honesty.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Education Law And Order Thar Road Thatta Malir Murad Ali Shah All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem ..

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to bo ..

13 minutes ago
 Three-week flower exhibition starts at Islamia Col ..

Three-week flower exhibition starts at Islamia College Peshawar

3 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

28 minutes ago
 UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation pre ..

UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation prepares it to ‎serve nation in ..

28 minutes ago
 Over 400 patients treated, provided medicines at f ..

Over 400 patients treated, provided medicines at free medical camp

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister launches health insurance facility ..

Prime Minister launches health insurance facility for whole of Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.