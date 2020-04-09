Coalition Forces announces two-week ceasefire in Yemen

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen declared a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen for a period of two weeks, starting on Thursday (April 9) at 12:00 KSA time. The two-week period is subject to extension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen declared a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen for a period of two weeks, starting on Thursday (April 9) at 12:00 KSA time. The two-week period is subject to extension.

A statement issued by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col. Turki Al-Malki, said on Thursday.

�"Based on its previous announcement on March 25, 2020, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition supported the Yemeni government's decision to accept the United Nations Secretary General's call to a ceasefire in Yemen in order to counter the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic," the statement said.

It also welcoming the call by the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to deescalate tensions, take practical confidence building measures between different parties, and focus on humanitarian and economic development.� The coalition is determined to create a conducive environment for the UN Envoy's efforts, and to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly people of Yemen and support the efforts towards combating the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, the Coalition announces a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen for a period of two weeks, starting on Thursday, April 9, 2020. at 12:00 KSA time.� The two week period is subject to extension to allow for appropriate conditions to implement the UN Envoy's call for a UN sponsored meeting between the legitimate government of Yemen, the Houthis, and military representatives from the Coalition to discuss his proposals on steps and mechanisms to implement a permanent ceasefire in Yemen, confidence building measures on humanitarian and economic sides, and to resume the political process between Yemeni parties in order to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

According to the statement, the coalition will seize this opportunity to unite all efforts to reach a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire in Yemen, and agree on serious, concrete and direct steps to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people and maintain their health and safety.

The Coalition will support all efforts to reach a fair and comprehensive political solution agreed upon by all Yemenis, the statement said.