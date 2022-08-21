Coalition government condemns Imran for threatening female judge and police officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The parties in coalition government on Sunday condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's statement in which he hurled threats to Islamabad police and a woman judge in the rally held here at Islamabad F-9 park.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and others in a joint statement took strong exceptions of the derogatory speech made by Imran against the Additional District and Sessions court Judge Zeba Chaudhry and Islamabad police officials.

The statement reads out that Imran Khan had uttered the name of the woman judge in the PTI rally and also intimidated her.

Moreover, they also slammed the threatening language used against the Islamabad police officials "Threats hurled are blatant bullying and violation of law. 'Traitor' is the one who plotted to incite mutiny in the army and received the foreign funding," read the statement.

The parties in the coalition government also asked the top judiciary to take legal action against Imran and his aides for threatening the female judge and interfering in the matters of Interior ministry while intimidating the police officers performing their respective duties in accordance to law.