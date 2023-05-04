UrduPoint.com

Coalition Government To Complete Its Constitutional Term: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Coalition government to complete its constitutional term: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Muhammad Ahmed Khan Thursday said that all institutions need to work within the constitutional limits and a coalition government will complete its constitutional tenure as the general election will be held on time.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the ruling collation had shown all the flexibility that was needed and showed their respect for a constitution, adding, through dialogue, the government wanted to make things acceptable to all.

He stressed that a well-functioning judiciary is the need of the hour in the country to restore the confidence of the people, and safeguard democracy.

Replying to a question, he said flexibility in dialogue is the only way forward to bring the country out of the crisis, adding, it was the stance of the government that the National Assembly, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies should not be dissolved before the time.

He said that PML-N set aside its differences and took all the political forces on board to bring the country out of the current challenges.

To another question, he replied the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies was a strategy to escape from Toshakhana cases against him.

