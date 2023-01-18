Coalition government to pull the country out of crises: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that the economic conditions are difficult but the economy is moving towards improvement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that the economic conditions are difficult but the economy is moving towards improvement.

Talking to a private media channel Faisal Karim Kundi said that since the election results must be tallied down to the lower levels, delays in local government election results were nothing new. He continued by saying that the KP local body election results followed the same pattern. He accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders in Sindh of engaging in hooliganism on election day in Karachi.

He criticized the KP government, claiming that the province had been ruined by its incompetent leadership and that the provincial police and administration were the worst. The economically devastated province was further destroyed in terms of law and order, he added.

The Advisor further said that historical initiatives like provincial autonomy, the National Finance Commission Award (NFC), and provincial recognition for KP were to the credit of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

