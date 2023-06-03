UrduPoint.com

Coalition Govt Believes In Supremacy Of Parliament, Law: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Agha Hassan Baloch

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch Saturday said that the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has believed in the supremacy of Parliament the rule of law and standing with the institutions

He termed those people as dangerous in society who consider their personal interests higher than the interests of the state and disrupt the state to achieve their personal interests.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pillars of Pakistan Awards 2023 ceremony organized by the Journalist Foundation at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The federal minister acknowledged the services of the journalist community for strengthening democracy.

He said that the journalist community was playing a key role in reforming the society and strengthening the voice of the oppressed.

He said that the previous government enacted legislation to control the media while the PDM government believed in the values of independent and free journalism.

The federal minister said that independent journalism thrives with economic security and urged the owners of print and electronic media to formulate such economic policies for journalists that secure the future of journalists and their children.

At the end of the ceremony, Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch awarded the Pillars of Pakistan Award 2023 to AlKhidmat Foundation Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam University Professor Dr Tassawar Hayat and former Director of sports Wah Cantt Muhammad Taufeeq for their services.

Earlier, Central President Journalist Foundation Zulfiqar Malik, General Secretary Rafaqaat Hussain and General (retd) Abdul Qayyum Malik expressed their views on the occasion.

