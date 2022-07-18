Coalition govt brings country out of crisis: Robina

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :President PPP Women-Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Robina Khalid has said that the coalition government has brought the country out of economic and political crisis and has put it on right track.

Talking to media here on Monday, she said that the foreign policy adopted by the PTI government had had isolated the country diplomatically and destroyed economically.

She said that the PTI government had signed such agreements at international level that pushed the country towards crisis and now it would require time to come out of it. She said that best diplomacy adopted by the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was restoring the confidence of the neighbouring countries.