Coalition Govt. Determines To Preserve Supremacy Of Parliament: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the coalition government was determined to preserve Parliament's supremacy and would fight to defend it, in any case of threat

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it would have been more appropriate to establish a full court to decide this matter with collective wisdom rather than escalating the situation to this level.

"The Government, Parliament, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) were unwavering in their stance and would not back down at this point", he added.

Rana Sana proclaimed that the government may agree to let Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) return to the National Assembly under the proviso that it will finish its term.

In a previous dialogue session between the government and the PTI, both parties agreed that elections should be conducted simultaneously across the entire country, he added. He further said that elections will only be held once the constitutional term of the assemblies has concluded.

On a query regarding Imran Khan's security concerns, the Interior Minister acknowledged a grave security threat to the former Prime Minister and advised him to exercise caution.

