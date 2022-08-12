UrduPoint.com

Coalition Govt Does Not Believe In Political Victimization: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Coalition govt does not believe in political victimization: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the coalition government had no such policy of political victimization and registering cases against opponents; otherwise all the PTI leadership would have been in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the coalition government had no such policy of political victimization and registering cases against opponents; otherwise all the PTI leadership would have been in jails.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would not allow to create chaos and anarchy in the country and all resources would be utilized to ensure rule of law.

He rejected the allegations that Shahbaz Gill was tortured when he was given into police custody on physical remand.

"These are all lies, and 'drama' staged by the PTI leadership." In the PTI tenure, the political opponents were sent to jails on judicial remand for not less than two weeks and delayed tactics were being employed to defer bail applications for months, he claimed.

Ahsan Iqbal said Shahbaz Gill did not commit a minor criminal infraction, rather, he committed a serious criminal incitement with the intention to provoke rebellion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Ahsan Iqbal Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Mexico prepares to begin underground search for tr ..

Mexico prepares to begin underground search for trapped miners

42 seconds ago
 US announces $1mln grant for Pakistan to address n ..

US announces $1mln grant for Pakistan to address natural disasters

44 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders police t ..

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders police to continue intelligence-based ..

47 seconds ago
 Police recovers 3 motorbikes, arrests 2 motorbike ..

Police recovers 3 motorbikes, arrests 2 motorbike lifter

3 minutes ago
 Zardari strongly condemns India's release of water ..

Zardari strongly condemns India's release of water in Pakistani rivers

3 minutes ago
 Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.