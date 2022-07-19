Coalition govt in Centre to complete its constitutional term: Khwaja Saad

The federal minister said that it should also be investigated that from what sources millions of rupees had been spent on the social media campaigns for projecting the PTI narrative, adding that the decisions of the Parliament should be given due respect, as it was a constitutional right of the legislators to make laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal minister said that it should also be investigated that from what sources millions of rupees had been spent on the social media campaigns for projecting the PTI narrative, adding that the decisions of the Parliament should be given due respect, as it was a constitutional right of the legislators to make laws. "No one will be allowed to undo Parliament's decisions or legislation and no compromise will be made in this regard," he warned.� He said that the PML-N led coalition government had some reservations on the apex court's judgment regarding Article 63-A of the Constitution, and demanded that the pending review petition should be fixed for hearing at the earliest.

The minister said that Imran Khan wanted to make the national institutions controversial, but his attempt would definitely be foiled, adding that the recent by-polls in Punjab had proved that both the Election Commission of Pakistan and the 'establishment' remained impartial.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani said that Imran Khan was spearheading a vested agenda in the country, which should be stopped at any cost, adding that he (PTI chief) had been pursuing an anti-state narrative after his ouster from the office. It was also discussed in the meeting that Imran Khan should be stopped from hatching conspiracies against the institutions, he asserted.

He said that the previous PTI government caused severe damage to the national economy and if the PTI government had not been removed, it would have pushed the national economy to the brink of collapse.