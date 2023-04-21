UrduPoint.com

Coalition Govt Initiates Talks With PTI For Election Date: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for election date: Sources

The sources say that Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq were tasked by the government to establish contact with the PTI solve the issue of election date.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) A significant development took place as the coalition government attempted to initiate talks with Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the election date.

Senior ministers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique were tasked by the government to establish contact with PTI to address the issue of the election date.

This move was made a day after the apex court instructed the coalition government and the opposition to engage in dialogue and reach a consensus on the election date.

Earlier, the coalition partners had declined the court's orders for talks with political rivals, particularly PTI.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, and Bilawal Bhutto had expressed their unwillingness to accept any "dictation" regarding elections in Punjab. Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq is making efforts to persuade Maulana Fazlur Rehman and expressed optimism that he will agree to engage in talks.

The sources both ministers reached out to former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for dialogue and he informed the party's leadership about the government's initiative.

The PTI termed it “positive development”.

