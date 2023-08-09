Coalition govt lays foundation of economic recovery in form of SIFC: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the coalition government had laid the foundation of economic recovery in the form of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

"In my address in yesterday's ceremony, I made it clear that the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs is to make Pakistan economically strong and self-sufficient," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said it was an honor for him to attend and address the function organized in honor of martyrs and Ghazis at GHQ yesterday.

"The nation is indebted to all these great families whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for our safe and bright future. Living nations always remember their services," he added.