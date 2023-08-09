Open Menu

Coalition Govt Lays Foundation Of Economic Recovery In Form Of SIFC: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Coalition govt lays foundation of economic recovery in form of SIFC: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the coalition government had laid the foundation of economic recovery in the form of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

"In my address in yesterday's ceremony, I made it clear that the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs is to make Pakistan economically strong and self-sufficient," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said it was an honor for him to attend and address the function organized in honor of martyrs and Ghazis at GHQ yesterday.

"The nation is indebted to all these great families whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for our safe and bright future. Living nations always remember their services," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed All Government Best

Recent Stories

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

16 minutes ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

4 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

12 hours ago
Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

12 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

13 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

13 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

13 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan