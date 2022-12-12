UrduPoint.com

Coalition Govt Put Country On Road To Progress: SAPM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Coalition govt put country on road to progress: SAPM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Monday the incumbent coalition government had put the country on road to progress.

Talking to APP, he said that when Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government came into power, the country was facing a number of challenges due to wrong policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said the government had to face another challenge, when the PTI launched what he termed a 'Furlong March', and its leadership launched a series of tirades against the government and the state institutions.

He said that PTI badly failed to maintain peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The SAPM was of the view that there was peace and prosperity in KP before the PTI government. But when the PTI came into power in the province, the situation started deteriorating and peace was destroyed.

He said the general election would be held on time and the strategy of component parties of the PDM for contesting the next general elections would be decided in future.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi alleged the PTI government caused damage to the relationships of Pakistan with other countries.

But, now, the country's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was striving to improve the image of Pakistan and as a result, bilateral-relations were gradually improving and the exchange of delegations had started with other countries.

He said the government was focusing on rehabilitation activities at flood-affected areas, adding that those countries who were responsible for polluting the environment which resulted in climate change, should contribute and support Pakistan in its efforts in rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas.

He said floods wreaked havoc on agricultural land and there were several areas where crops could not be sown and such a situation led to food scarcity. But the governmentwas committed to bringing life to normalcy in flood-hit areas and converting the situationinto an opportunity, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Road Progress March Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

1 hour ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

1 hour ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

1 hour ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

3 hours ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.