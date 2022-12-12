Coalition govt put country on road to progress: SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Monday the incumbent coalition government had put the country on road to progress.

Talking to APP, he said that when Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government came into power, the country was facing a number of challenges due to wrong policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said the government had to face another challenge, when the PTI launched what he termed a 'Furlong March', and its leadership launched a series of tirades against the government and the state institutions.

He said that PTI badly failed to maintain peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The SAPM was of the view that there was peace and prosperity in KP before the PTI government. But when the PTI came into power in the province, the situation started deteriorating and peace was destroyed.

He said the general election would be held on time and the strategy of component parties of the PDM for contesting the next general elections would be decided in future.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi alleged the PTI government caused damage to the relationships of Pakistan with other countries.

But, now, the country's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was striving to improve the image of Pakistan and as a result, bilateral-relations were gradually improving and the exchange of delegations had started with other countries.

He said the government was focusing on rehabilitation activities at flood-affected areas, adding that those countries who were responsible for polluting the environment which resulted in climate change, should contribute and support Pakistan in its efforts in rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas.

He said floods wreaked havoc on agricultural land and there were several areas where crops could not be sown and such a situation led to food scarcity. But the governmentwas committed to bringing life to normalcy in flood-hit areas and converting the situationinto an opportunity, he added.