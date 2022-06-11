Coalition govt removing financial land mines laid by Imran : Syed Hassan Murtaza

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Senior Minister and General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Syed Hassan Murtaza has said the coalition government is removing financial land mines laid by the previous government of Imran Khan

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the coalition government had tried its best to provide possible relief to the people despite the financial difficulties created by the PTI.

He said that increased in the salaries and pension was an open proof of sincerity of the people friendly coalition government. He said that the government had won the hearts of the farmers by removing custom duty on the agricultural tools, seeds and tractors.

He said that an allocation of Rs 364 billion for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and interest free loan for the youth were also good steps of the government. He also appreciated to provision of relief in the tax to the low income people.

Murtaza said that loan for solar panels on easy conditions would also be helpful in reducing energy crises.

He said the coalition government realised that the masses were in trouble, however, the government would take all possible steps to provide relief to the poor people. He said that former prime minister purchased VVIP aeroplanes for himself and filled up his "ATMs" whereas the current government was providing relief to the poor masses.

