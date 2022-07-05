Coalition govt striving to steer country out of crises: Maryam Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the coalition government led by PML-N was striving to steer the country out of crises.

Addressing a rally in PP-170 Valencia Town here, she said regardless of the current economic challenges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would provide relief to the people at all costs.

Maryam Nawaz said that her party had to take tough decisions including increase in petroleum prices with heavy heart because of wrongdoings of the Imran Khan led past government, adding that Imran Khan had made a tough agreement with IMF (International Monetary Fund) wherein the conditions were even worst.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that as soon as even a Dollar in the rate of crude oil dropped, he would bring the price of gasoline down in the country.

She said that Punjab government led by Hamza Shahbaz had given historic electricity bill relief today to the poor people who had been suffering for the last four years due to PTI's incompetent policies, but now the PML-N government would provide relief to the people.

The PML-N Vice President further said that Imran Khan used to speak against US Assistant Secretary of State, Donald Lu but now he was sending messages to him for forgiveness, adding that PTI chairman sent his official person to Lu and asked him for patch-up.

She asserted that on July 17 the political career of Imran Khan was going to end due to his past record of ruling and incompetency, saying that Imran Khan led group had looted the Punjab, a largest province of the country, with their two hands and not even a single development project started in previous tenure of PTI government.

Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N had given mega projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Metro Bus, Orange Line Train, Motorways and others to the people of the country and on the other hand Imran Khan's mega project was GPEC (Gogi-Pinki Economic Corridor).

She said an alleged audio tape was leaked, in which Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi could be heard giving orders to PTI social media head Arsalan Khan to accuse the former opposition parties of treason. She said that 'Pinki Peerni' was distributing treason certificates among opponents through their social media accounts.

Maryam said that the biggest scandals in Pakistan's history including LNG scandal, sugar scandal, directly linked with Bushra Bibi, were surfaced during the PTI tenure. She said that Aun Chaudhry, Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen all were part of the PTI but they distanced themselves because of the corruption of PTI.

She said Imran wanted to take revenge from Punjab knowing that Punjab would never vote for him, that was why he did not construct any road, hospital or school nor he gave free medicines to people.

Ticket holder Amin Chaudhry thanked the PML-N Vice President for participating in the election campaign in PP-170. He said that Imran Khan and his companions plundered the resources of Punjab but now lion was back and Punjab would progress.

PML-N leaders Rana Mubashir, Malik Saiful Malooq Khokar, Aun Chaudhry, Mian Imran Javed, Imran Goraya, Nasir Bhuttha and large number of party workers and people were present.