UrduPoint.com

Coalition Govt Thwarts Imran's Conspiracy To Turn Pakistan Into Sri Lanka: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Coalition govt thwarts Imran's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the coalition government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka whose economy was completely collapsed.

"Keep lying Imran Sahib, while Shehbaz Sharif, his brother (Nawaz Sharif) and his allies in the government will continue to strive for the economic self-sufficiency and national development, and to resolve problems of people," she said in a news statement while reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman's address to a public gathering.

The minister said Imran Khan should be ashamed of himself as it was his government which signed agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions.

"Shame on you, Imran Khan as it is you who has said that he would rather commit suicide instead of going to IMF," Marriyum added.

She said the national economy would have been in better state if Imran had not misused the power to make billions through corruption.

Calling Imran Khan a "beggar", she said he sold watches (gifts) from Toshakhana to make a few millions.

"What he has done while being into the power for four years? Why is he crying and whining now," she questioned.

She said ironically, the person, who took loans worth over Rs 20,000 billions, was showing his concern for the economy.

If Imran had really cared about the economy, he would not have rejected Shehbaz Sharif's offer for the charter of economy with arrogance, the minister added.

"By listening to Imran's lies, the character of Mr Fradiya (fraudster) comes to mind," she quipped.

"The quality of Imran's speech is neither that of a political leader nor that of a modest person," the minister observed while advising him to start taking part in comedy dramas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption IMF Prime Minister Sri Lanka Suicide Maryam Aurangzeb From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.