UrduPoint.com

Coalition Govt To Announce A Balanced Budget Keeping In View Of Economic Indicators; Shazia Marri

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Coalition govt to announce a balanced budget keeping in view of economic indicators; Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Wednesday said the people friendly coalition government was all set to announce a balanced budget keeping eye on all the economic indicators and taking all the stakeholders on board.

"Pakistan People's Party believes in the people friendly policies and has advocated its stance of giving maximum possible relief to the masses in the upcoming budget," she said while talking to media at One Window Center, G-7.

The federal minister said"The country is witnessing a complex economic situation due to the ineffective policies of the previous government which claimed to provide one million jobs, construct five million houses, not to take loan from IMF and raise tax." Contrary to this, the country witnessed record inflation during the last four years and the former Prime Minister took a large amount of loan from IMF which has no precedent in the last 70 years.

She said"The former Prime Minister, who is saying the country will ruin, if he will not come into power, is unable to tell the masses about his four year performance." "When he loses power, he starts commenting on nuclear asset of Pakistan to hide his own failures", she added.

Why didn't Imran Khan take all political parties and the parliament into confidence before signing the IMF dangerous loan conditions? she questioned.

"No matter how much Imran Khan abuses; his performance will be questioned by the same media whose freedom was curbed during his tenure. Media plays a role of a strong pillar of society and the downfall of any ruler starts when he silences the voice of media", she observed.

The previous government claiming to provide jobs and houses to the masses snatched these rather misguided them in the name of foreign conspiracy.

"The sigh of poor masses expelled the former Prime Minister from power", she said.

She said that the statements given by the selected former Prime Minister reflect his unpatriotic behavior. "Imran Khan who is addicted of five carat diamond, VIP culture and enjoying travelling through helicopter misusing the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government cannot mention even a single achievement of his tenure", she asked.

The people of Pakistan have suffered from terrorism and worst economic situations but raised the slogan of "Pakistan Zindabad".

Shazia Marri said that the present government has taken the difficult decision of increasing petrol prices in wake of prevailing economic crisis owing to the ineffective policies of the previous government.

The relief package worth Rs. 28 billion has been approved to benefit a total of 14 million people including eight million existing BISP beneficiaries and another six million, having less than Rs. 40,000 monthly income, to be identified through the National Socio Economic Registry (NSER).

She urged the media to educate masses about the procedure of applying for the financial assistance of Rs. 2000 by sending their CNIC to the`786' SMS service.

Responding to a question, the federal minister said that the government realizes that the amount to be given under the relief package will not resolve all the issues of people but atleast help reduce their burden to some extent. More targeted subsidies to provide relief to poor will be announced in future, she assures.

The BISP initiatives including Waseela-i-Haq and Waseela-i-Rozgar that were closed by the previous government would be revived that aimed at making the people self-reliant, she said.

To another question, she said that the former Prime Minister has given amnesty to the upper class and ignored the disadvantaged segments of society however the present government is focusing on providing maximum relief to the poor people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan IMF Petrol Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Parliament Budget Nuclear Same SMS Media All From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

8 minutes ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

17 minutes ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

2 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

2 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

2 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.