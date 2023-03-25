UrduPoint.com

Coalition Govt To Lead Country Out Of Crisis: Agha Hassan Baloch

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Coalition govt to lead country out of crisis: Agha Hassan Baloch

Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Saturday said the incumbent coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead the country out of the economic crisis and ensure provision of a better quality of life to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Saturday said the incumbent coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead the country out of the economic crisis and ensure provision of a better quality of life to the people.

In a statement, the federal minister, who is also Central Information Secretary of Balochistan National Party (BNP), held Imran Khan responsible for the current political and economic crisis.

He said that Imran Khan pushed the country into crisis by dissolving provincial assemblies out of his stubbornness and false ego.

The minister stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent constitutional body that has postponed the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa considering the current situation and economic difficulties.

Agha Hassan Baloch hoped that the Supreme Court will take into account the overall political, economic and security situation of the current country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead Government

Recent Stories

Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 UNICEF makes urgent appeal for funds amid Yemen hu ..

UNICEF makes urgent appeal for funds amid Yemen humanitarian crisis

22 minutes ago
 News Division of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur observe ..

News Division of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur observed Earth Hour 2023

22 minutes ago
 Russia's UNSC Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Blas ..

Russia's UNSC Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Blast Urges UN Member States to Co ..

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo takes notice of low gas pres ..

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana inaugurates Ramazan Bachat Ba ..

Commissioner Larkana inaugurates Ramazan Bachat Bazaar

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.