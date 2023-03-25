Coalition govt to lead country out of crisis: Agha Hassan Baloch

Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Saturday said the incumbent coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead the country out of the economic crisis and ensure provision of a better quality of life to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Saturday said the incumbent coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead the country out of the economic crisis and ensure provision of a better quality of life to the people.

In a statement, the federal minister, who is also Central Information Secretary of Balochistan National Party (BNP), held Imran Khan responsible for the current political and economic crisis.

He said that Imran Khan pushed the country into crisis by dissolving provincial assemblies out of his stubbornness and false ego.

The minister stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent constitutional body that has postponed the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa considering the current situation and economic difficulties.

Agha Hassan Baloch hoped that the Supreme Court will take into account the overall political, economic and security situation of the current country.