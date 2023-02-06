Coalition govt to soon overcome economic challenges: Hafiz Hamdullah

Jamaiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday said the coalition government had put the country on the path of development.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Jamaiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday said the coalition government had put the country on the path of development.

He said that the government was cognizant of the difficulties being faced by masses due to inflation and solid steps were being taken to steer the country out of the economic crisis.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that the coalition government had inherited the economy in shambles due to agreements made by the last PTI-led government with the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and now the government started a journey in a positive direction to overcome economic challenges.

Talking to media along with JUI-F leader Kafeel Ahmed Nizami at Mufti Mehmood Center here, Hafiz Hamdullah said that since 220 million people of the country had become disenchanted with the hollow claims of PTI chief and now, he wanted to impose dictatorship in the name of democracy.

He alleged that Imran Khan was afraid of going to jail and wanted to hide behind his so-called 'Jail Bharu movement,' questioning if the PTI chief would dare go in jail, first.

The Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam's (JUI-F) leader said that the PMD had been in opposition and served jails but never make hue and cry, but, on the other hand, PTI people, today, were afraid of jail and crying.

He said that Pakistan was our country and the PDM had taken the responsibility to overcome these economic challenges.

Referring to various statements of PDM leaders about elections, Hafiz Hamdullah said efforts were being made to formulate a joint strategy in this regard and decide whether to participate in the election or not.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government badly failed to launch any mega project in the province. Similarly, it also failed to improve law and order situation despite the fact it took heft funds from the center for war against terrorism.

He said that the government and armed forces were making all-out efforts to root out the scourge of terrorism and ensure durable peace.

Kafeel Ahmad Nizami also expressed the hope that the country would progress and achieve prosperity as a result of prudent policies of the PDM-led government.