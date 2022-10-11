Coalition govt working on Thar coal, solarization projects: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the coalition government was working diligently on Thar coal and solarization projects to generate electricity.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, "This will substantially bring down the cost of electricity and provide relief to citizens.

My appreciation for Sindh government and other stakeholders." "Energy imports are the biggest item on our import bill. Pakistan cannot ensure its economic security through heavy reliance on energy imports whose prices have increased sharply. "Massive Thar coal reserves offered a grand window of opportunity and they occupy top place on our agenda, he added.