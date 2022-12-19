UrduPoint.com

Coalition Govt's Ministers Lash Out At Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2022 | 02:46 PM

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Khawaja Asif says Imran has failed in making national institutions controversial while Sherry Rehman says PTI neither believes in parliamentary democracy nor in dialogue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says PTI Chairman Imran Khan attempted to make the national institutions controversial, but he could not succeed in it.

Addressing PML-N workers' convention in Sialkot, he said Imran Khan’s biggest regret is that he could not get an opportunity to select the Army Chief of his choice, who would allow him to extend his rule for another ten years.

Khawaja Asif said the PTI Chairman, during his around four-year tenure in government, destroyed the national economy.

He said Imran Khan used to say that he would commit suicide but not take loans. However, in the history of the country, no government took as much loans as the government of Imran Khan.

The Defence Minister said the coalition government has been trying day and night for the last eight months to improve and revive the country’s economy.

He said the government is determined and very soon it would be able to bring the country’s economy on the right track.

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman says Imran Khan's bullying politics has pushed PTI into a closed alley where it has no political options.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said PTI neither believes in parliamentary democracy nor in dialogue.

Sherry Rehman said only parliament can bring Imran Khan out of this closed alley.

The Minister said differences between Imran Khan and his allies have now become visible and even the PTI members are also unhappy with his decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies.

