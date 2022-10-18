Coalition parties brush aside demand for early elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The coalition parties of the government under the auspices of Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday rejected the demand for early elections and affirmed that the PDM's ally parties would decide for early polls in the country.

The PDM leadership in a joint statement issued here said that the coalition government would not allow any mob to call the shots on the basis of power and would take such elements to task as per the law.

It added that the statements and accusations against former President Asif Ali Zardari, leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were strongly condemned by the coalition parties.

The joint statement said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan would decide the appointment of the Army Chief according to the law whereas this appointment would not be based on the intimidation, threat and dictation of the foreign-funded miscreant (alluding to PTI chief Imran Khan).

The purpose of targeting the Army Chief, the leadership of state institutions, officers, including the Chief Election Commissioner through hate speech was 'blackmailing' which was not a political behavior rather part of a conspiracy which would not be allowed to succeed, the PDM joint statement added.

"It is clear in the constitution that appointment to other positions including the army chief is the constitutional authority of the prime minister," it said.

The statement said that the person deprived of power (Imran Khan) was targeting the state institutions under a planned agenda. It added that derogatory remarks against the martyrs of the armed forces, inciting propositions related to rebellion within the armed forces and propagation of such narratives was equal to enmity with the country. However, the law would take its course and the constitution, democracy and system would not be allowed to be enslaved on the basis of bullying and intimidation of a group or party, it said.

The statement also clarified that the economy of the country and the rehabilitation of the flood victims was the first national priority at this time which would not be compromised. The government, institutions and the people had agreed that political instability would not be allowed to prevail whereas the process of derailing the economy and accessing resources to flood victims would not be allowed to be affected in any case.

The statement said that after the by-elections held on October 16, 2022, the number of seats in the National Assembly of the coalition government had increased from 174 to 176, while PTI's 8 seats in the National Assembly had decreased due to the arrogance of Imran Khan.