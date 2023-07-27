Coalition parties committed for holding next elections on time: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that coalition parties are committed to holding general elections on time.

Elections should be held in the 90-day period after dissolving assemblies in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is no emergency situation in this country, he said adding that elections should be held in October or November this year.

He said the government is focusing on improving the economy and flushing out terrorism. He admitted that there are challenges faced by the government.

The minister said that terrorism and the economy are the challenges faced by the coalition government. He hoped that the PML-N will form the next government and priorities would be given to boosting the economic sector and streamlining the system. He said that PML-N will contest the next elections under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

To a question about the schedule of the arrival of the former prime minister, he said that Nawaz Sharif will arrivePakistan one and half months before the elections.