Coalition parties in consensus about caretaker setup

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore Division Information Secretary Faiza Malik has said there was a consensus among the coalition parties on caretaker set-up after the dissolution of national and other two provincial assemblies.

Talking to a delegation of party workers who came to meet her at her residence here on Sunday, she that month of August would prove to be the month of political changes in the country. The PPP would field strong candidates in the upcoming general elections in Punjab and electoral field would not be left empty in any constituency, she asserted.

Faiza Malik said that the recommendations of the District Election Boards were being finalized which would be sent to the secretary general Pakistan People's Party by mid-July.