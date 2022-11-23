UrduPoint.com

Coalition Parties' Leaders Express Confidence In PM To Make Constitutional Appointments

The leaders of coalition parties in the federal government on Wednesday expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The leaders of coalition parties in the Federal government on Wednesday expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During a meeting held here at the PM House on one-point agenda of constitutional appointments, the leadership of all the coalition parties mandated the prime minister to take decision on these appointments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They said that they would fully support the prime minister's decision.

On the occasion, Co-chairman PPP and former president Asif Ali Zardari, in his address, said that being a prime minister, it was his constitutional prerogative to take decisions.

The prime minister thanked the coalition parties' leaders for holding a consultation.

He also expressed his gratitude to the coalition parties' leadership for reposing confidence in him.

