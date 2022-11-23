- Home
Coalition Parties' Leaders Express Confidence In PM To Make Constitutional Appointments
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 11:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The leaders of coalition parties in the Federal government on Wednesday expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During a meeting held here at the PM House on one-point agenda of constitutional appointments, the leadership of all the coalition parties mandated the prime minister to take decision on these appointments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
They said that they would fully support the prime minister's decision.
On the occasion, Co-chairman PPP and former president Asif Ali Zardari, in his address, said that being a prime minister, it was his constitutional prerogative to take decisions.
The prime minister thanked the coalition parties' leaders for holding a consultation.
He also expressed his gratitude to the coalition parties' leadership for reposing confidence in him.