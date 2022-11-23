Coalition parties' leaders express confidence in PM to make constitutional appointments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The leaders of coalition parties in the federal government on Wednesday expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The leaders of coalition parties in the Federal government on Wednesday expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During a meeting held here at the PM House on one-point agenda of constitutional appointments, the leadership of all the coalition parties entrusted the prime minister to take decision on these appointments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They said that they would fully support the prime minister's decision.

On the occasion, Co-chairman PPP and former president Asif Ali Zardari, in his address, said that being a prime minister, it was his constitutional prerogative to take decisions.

The prime minister thanked the coalition parties' leaders for holding a consultation.

He also expressed his gratitude to the coalition parties' leadership for reposing confidence in him.

According to sources, the coalition partners' leadership fully entrusted the prime minister with full authority to take decisions.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain leader of PML-Q, told the prime minister that it was his constitutional right to make such appointments and they would fully support his decision.

Allah Almighty had bestowed upon him the honour and placed him in such a position, he added.

Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema islam (F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman also reiterated support to the prime minister and said that they would own any decision taken by the prime minister.

Co-Chairperson PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and leader of Balochistan Awami Party Dr Khalid Magsi also extended their full support to the prime minister.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while expressing full confidence thanked the prime minister for holding a consultation with them. He said it was the constitutional mandate of the prime minister to take a decision.

Aslam Bhootani announced that the prime minister would take the decision under the constitution and they would fully endorse it.

Mohsin Dawar and Quami Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmed Sherpao also lend full support to the prime minister in making decisions.

Minister for Narcotics Control and leader of Jamhoori Watan Party Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, on the occasion, expressed that the constitution had given a prerogative to the prime minister and lauded the prime minister for holding a consultation. He said it reflected the democratic thinking of the prime minister.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, senior PML-N leader and former prime minister, said that it was a matter of pride for them that all the leadership of the coalition parties had expressed complete confidence in the prime minister.