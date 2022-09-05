Coalition parties strongly condemn spread of hatred against national institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The ruling coalition parties have strongly condemned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Khan for spreading hatred against Pakistan Army and its leadership and creating controversies regarding sensitive professional matters.

The political parties in a joint statement on Monday said that the entire nation was suffering from floods while Imran Khan was fighting against the national institutions including the armed forces and the people, due to his arrogance, hatred and revengeful nature.

Coalition parties think that Imran Khan is following the agenda of turning Pakistan into Sri Lanka by affecting the process of economic recovery and creating conflicts between army and people as well as in 'rank and file' of the army. "We will thwart this nefarious conspiracy and deal with the conspirators according to the constitution and law", the parties said in the statement.

The ruling coalition parties said that Pakistan would be run according to the constitution and not be enslaved by the arrogance, fascism and dictatorial attitudes of any individual. The armed forces in collaboration with the Federal and provincial governments and institutions were rendering valuable services to help the flood victims in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif on the one hand and fighting the war against terrorism with courage and bravery and sacrificing their lives, on the other.

At a time when the entire nation is united on the agenda of rooting out terrorism from the country, ensuring economic stability and providing relief and rehabilitation to the flood victims, a single voice is spreading hatred through lies, propaganda and slanders every day to tear apart the national unity and spread hatred among the people, the statement reads.

The coalition parties have shown consensus that they would not allow anyone to harm the national interests including the restoration of the economy, constitutional respect of the national institutions including the armed forces and their leadership and the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood victims. The conspiratorial elements will be dealt with according to the constitution and law and their every nefarious agenda aimed at weakening Pakistan will be thwarted.